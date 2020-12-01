Broward Sheriff’s Office seizes drugs, guns as part of Operation Green Shield

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony revealed information on Tuesday regarding dozens of drug arrests.

According to Sheriff Tony, deputies made the arrests in an ongoing drug enforcement operation called Operation Green Shield.

BSO deputies, in partnership with federal agencies like the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were able to seize several kilos of heroin along with hundreds of grams of cocaine, crack cocaine, and fentanyl.

More than two dozen guns were also seized, seven which had been reported stolen.

“This was a concern for the community, they made that clear through emails and other different correspondence, and it was most certainly a concern of mine and all the men and women you see behind me,” said Sheriff Tony.

Some of the seizures that resulted from Operation Green Shield. (WPLG)

Tony called the operation, “a tremendous success,” targeting Deerfield Beach, Pompano Beach, and unincorporated areas of Broward County and spanning the latter days of October through the month of November.

Some of the work was done undercover after deputies noticed an uptick in violent crime.

“We’re not done,” said Tony. “We’re able to look at the success we had with this operation, and if we can do this in a 30-day period, if we can do this under a joint effort, making this community safer, we’ll continue to put forth operations to help take some of the most violent offenders off the street.”