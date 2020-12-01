Video shows auto body shooting was likely an ambush

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Surveillance video of Monday’s fatal shooting at an Opa-locka auto body shop shows what appears to be an ambush.

The footage exclusively obtained by Local 10 News shows the victim was walking back to the auto body shop where he worked before two men got out of a car and just started shooting.

Police on Tuesday identified Jose E. Alvarez Martinez, 47, as the man who was killed outside Exit 95 Auto Enterprises, where he worked, along the 2300 block of Ali Baba Avenue.

The surveillance cameras were rolling as two men got out of a silver Cadillac with guns drawn. Just a few seconds before the shooting, Martinez could be seen walking to the auto body shop. Then numerous shots rang out, with the murder occurring just off-camera.

Martinez was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Martinez’s boss tells Local 10 that he had worked at the shop for 16 years. The boss was too emotional to speak on camera but said Martinez was a father, a good guy who never hurt anyone, and was like family to him. He believes the shooters were after the wrong person.

Jose E. Alvarez Martinez, 47, was killed Monday afternoon in a shooting outside an auto body shop in Opa-locka, police say. (Miami-Dade Police Department photo)

Another one of his employees was shot in the leg and raced to Aventura hospital. He is doing OK, the boss says.

After the gunfire, the shooters, whose faces were covered, immediately ran back into the Cadillac and took off.

“They just opened fire, two guys. Pa, pa, pa, pa, pa. Probably like 10 shots,” a witness said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide Detective R. Raphael at (305) 471-2400, or CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-8477.

If a tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.