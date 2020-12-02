Key West fruit vendor turns sour on competition, threatens to shoot him

STOCK ISLAND, Fla. – A dispute over juice prices in Key West turned into one fruit vendor being taken to jail after threatening to shoot another vendor.

Yoan Torres Quinones, 36, was arrested Tuesday after a 50-year-old victim flagged down police and showed the officer a video of the argument between two men.

The victim told the deputy that the vendor, later identified as Torres Quinones, came to his fruit stand and began arguing with him for undercutting his price on sugarcane juice. Torres Quinones was selling his juice on 5th Street for $3 while the competition was selling his for $2. Torres Quinones demanded that the other vendor raise his sugarcane juice price to $3, but the man said he declined.

The video showed Torres Quinones arguing in Spanish with the other vendor. He then lifted up his shirt and showed a handgun in his waistband. The victim said Torres Quinones said that he would “fire every bullet” into the victim.

The deputy then went to Torres Quinones’ stand. The deputy said the vendor was wearing the same clothes as seen in the video. A gun, also matching the one in the video, was found in his vehicle, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The firearm was a loaded .380-caliber Bersa handgun.

Torres Quinones was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed firearm without a license and improper exhibition of a weapon. He was taken to jail.

There were no injuries in the incident.