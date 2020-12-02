Local 10 viewer celebrates her 110th birthday!

AVENTURA, Fla. – A very special birthday party was held on Wednesday for one of Local 10′s most loyal viewers.

Sylvia Gumberg celebrated her 110th birthday at the Sterling Aventura Assisted Living Facility.

No, that’s not a typo. Sylvia was born on December 2, 1910.

The facility wanted to do something special for Sylvia, so they held a celebration of her life in recognition of reaching the amazing milestone.

“I’m still here and I can walk and talk,” Sylvia said with a smile. “I’m a lucky woman.”

She celebrated safely, with a mask on, during a visit from one of her three sons.

Sylvia said staying active has been the key to her long and healthy life.