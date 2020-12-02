Second man faces charges in fatal shooting of Miami-Dade librarian

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A second man is facing second-degree murder and attempted robbery charges two years after the fatal shooting of a longtime librarian in Miami-Dade County.

According to his arrest report, Isaiah John Williams, 22, of Miami Gardens, was an accomplice to the incident.

The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2018, at the intersection of Northwest Second Avenue and Northwest 207th Street.

According to Miami Gardens police, Jaime Humet, 47, was found unresponsive in his car that was stopped at a traffic light.

Police said he had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel.

Investigators said Humet had just left a nearby Dade County Federal Credit Union branch, where he had used an ATM, when he was approached by Shaun Divine Fortune, now 19, who got out of another vehicle and shot him.

Police said the car was a white Kia Optima. Surveillance video shows the gunman, who was wearing black pants and a black hoodie. The same man was also seen on surveillance video outside the bank.

According to Williams’ arrest report, Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers received an anonymous tip on April 19, 2019, that Fortune was showing off video of the incident that aired on local news outlets and said the shooting was an accident.

The tipster also claimed that there were three people inside the white, 2008 Kia Optima used during the shooting and that the people inside the car gave Fortune a gun and told him to rob the victim.

Fortune’s arrest warrant stated that detectives matched Fortune’s fingerprints in May 2019 to those found on the victim’s vehicle and cellphone records showed that his phone pinged near the site of the shooting about 9 minutes after Miami Gardens police were notified.

Authorities said cellphone records also helped link Williams to the crime. Police said he was also on probation at the time and was wearing a GPS ankle monitor, which revealed that he was with Fortune at the time of the shooting.