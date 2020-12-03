PepsiCo employee shoots co-worker in Medley over union issues, police say

MEDLEY, Fla. – Two co-workers arguing about PepsiCo union issues agreed to meet up to fight during their break, but police say one of the men really planned to kill the other.

Jimmy Lee Franklin, 29, of Miami Gardens, was arrested Wednesday on an attempted murder charge following the Nov. 20 incident that occurred in the 8100 block of Northwest 93rd Street in Medley.

According to Franklin’s arrest report, he and the victim clocked out of work and followed each other in their vehicles to find a spot to fight at.

Police said the victim pulled into a couple of parking lots, but Franklin insisted that they find a spot that didn’t have surveillance cameras in the area.

According to the arrest report, after failing to agree on a location, the victim pulled up alongside Franklin’s car and told him, “F*** this, my break is only 30 minutes. I’m going back to work.”

Police said Franklin got out of his car, put on his face mask and said, “Who the f*** are you talking to?” before shooting the victim about four times while the victim was sitting in his car.

Authorities said the victim got out of the vehicle and tried to get away, but Franklin shot him five to six more times.

Despite being shot numerous times, police said the victim was able to drive back to work.

Once at PepsiCo, multiple employees came outside to help and heard the victim say, “Jimmy shot me,” the arrest report stated.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he underwent surgery.

Franklin is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.