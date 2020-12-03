Police: Family Dollar store employee slashed with knife while trying to stop shoplifter

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he injured a Family Dollar store employee after being caught shoplifting hygiene products, authorities said.

Marcus Charles Johnson, 30, of Miami, was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Miami-Dade police said the incident occurred Nov. 14 at the Family Dollar at 22053 S. Dixie Highway.

According to Johnson’s arrest report, the suspect was confronted by two employees after he placed multiple hygiene products in his backpack and walked to the front of the store to leave.

Police said Johnson pulled out a knife when he was stopped by the employees and cut one of them on the arm.

Police said he then pointed the knife at the other employee and said, “Let me go or (I’m) gonna stab you.”

The employee let Johnson go and some of the hygiene products fell from the backpack as Johnson fled the store, the arrest report stated.

Authorities said the incident was captured on surveillance video.

According to the arrest report, Johnson was taken into custody Wednesday and denied having any involvement in the incident.

He is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.