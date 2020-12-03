Police search for 2 women who set porch, cars on fire in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A family said they are living in fear after two women walked up to the porch of their home Wednesday and set fire to their property.

Devon Williams, a victim of the arson attack, said a similar act happened last summer and that is why he installed a Ring camera.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Ring surveillance camera captured the late-night arson attack. One woman can be seen pouring accelerant while a second ignites the fire, first to the porch, then to a car in the driveway and then to a second car parked in the street.

The attack set off an alert on Williams’ phone. “At first, I was gonna ignore it, but something told me to check it. When I checked, I saw there was a fire on the porch,” Williams said.

He said the rest of his family was asleep inside the home.

“I was panicking. I was just running around my house screaming. I couldn’t even get the words out. I was just saying to ‘get out, get out, get out,’ " he said.

He opened the door and can be heard in the background of the video yelling at the 2 women, but they were already too far away.

Keisha Franklin, Williams’ mother, who was also inside the house said, “My kids can’t even go to sleep in here. None of us went to sleep last night. It’s dangerous.”

The arson attack left two cars and the front porch burned, and the family shaken.

“My car can be replaced. My kids and family can’t be replaced. And I want something done,” Franklin said.

The question is who did it and why.

“Think about it if was your family and someone comes to your house where you lay your head at — where you are supposed to feel safe at and they’re setting fires that could kill you and your whole family,” Williams said.

Williams said he does not know the identities of the women but has his suspicions about who might be behind the attack and a motive.

Miami Gardens police are investigating.