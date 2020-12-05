Elected officials in Miami-Dade County hold event to ask Congress for stimulus help as COVID-19 spike continues

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The coronavirus pandemic has made life difficult for people across the country, and South Florida has been no different.

That’s why local leaders are urging Congress to make a deal to help struggling Americans.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Miami Beach Commissioner David Richardson are hosting an event Saturday morning in Miami Beach to do just that.

The South Florida elected officials will hold a press conference where they are expected to urge Congress to extend a stimulus package that will help millions of American citizens in need.

There will also be a food distribution at Saturday’s event, which will be held at Collins Avenue and 22nd Street.

Everything is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. in Miami Beach.