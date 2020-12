OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – 2 people are reportedly dead and homicide investigators from the Miami-Dade Police department are at the scene. Preliminary reports are that the deceased were located behind an abandoned house in the area of NW 18th Avenue and Service Road.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed the investigation and location but are not releasing any more information at this time.

