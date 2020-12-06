Search ongoing for missing 2-year-old girl from Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Police in Wilton Manors are searching for a missing toddler.

The 2-year-old girl was last seen early Sunday morning.

According to Wilton Manors police, the little girl was last seen at an apartment building where she was apparently picked up and taken away by her mother, who does not have custody of that child.

The girl’s name is Stella Victoria Turkey and she is about 30 inches tall and weighs 36 lbs.

According to detectives, the child was last seen between 2 and 2:30 a.m. when she was taken from her apartment on Northwest 9th Avenue by the girl’s mother, Christine Julia Ammon.

Ammon is 29 years old and was last seen heading north on Power Line Road right after taking the little girl.

The child is described as having brown hair and a distinct strawberry type birthmark on her left temple. She was last seen wearing a dark blue dress with thin white and red stripes.

Ammon, her mother, has blond hair and was last seen wearing say she was wearing dark colored legging pants and a floral print shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Wilton Manors Police at 954-764-HELP.