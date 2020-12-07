66ºF

Local News

Adult, child extricated from SUV after it rolled over on I-95

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Tags: Traffic, Palm Beach County
Scene of rollover crash in Delray Beach.
Scene of rollover crash in Delray Beach. (Delray Beach Fire Rescue)

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – An adult and child were extricated from an SUV Monday morning after the vehicle rolled over on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach.

The single-vehicle crash occurred just after 5 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near Atlantic Avenue.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue officials said both victims were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but the rainy weather is believed to have been a factor.

Authorities warn drivers that rain is expected in the area all morning and urge people to drive with caution.

Adult, child taken to hospital after car flips over on I-95 in Delray Beach.
Adult, child taken to hospital after car flips over on I-95 in Delray Beach. (Delray Beach Fire Rescue)

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: