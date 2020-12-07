Adult, child extricated from SUV after it rolled over on I-95

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – An adult and child were extricated from an SUV Monday morning after the vehicle rolled over on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach.

The single-vehicle crash occurred just after 5 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near Atlantic Avenue.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue officials said both victims were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but the rainy weather is believed to have been a factor.

Authorities warn drivers that rain is expected in the area all morning and urge people to drive with caution.