Burglar makes a mess of Davie Boulevard businesses breaking through walls to get in

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Store owners and employees took Local 10 inside their businesses to show the damage left behind after a burglar broke into several stores early Sunday morning.

“It’s been pretty surprising for us,” said Alexy Carballiera, owner of Lucky Pawn and Jewelry Shop. “It’s the first time someone breaks in. It’s new, this kinda thing.”

Overnight, Fort Lauderdale police said the man, later identified as Ricardo Mathurin, broke through the walls of several businesses on West Davie Boulevard near Southwest 131st Avenue, including a Metro PCS store and La Aurora Restaurant.

José Quintanilla, the owner of the restaurant, said the break in was a big setback for his already struggling small business.

“It’s tough because you don’t expect something like this to happen,” he said.

Around 6 a.m., police swarmed the pawn shop after the burglar barricaded himself inside, according to police.

Hostage negotiators convinced Mathurin to come out, but as he was surrendering, he reached for his waistband, prompting officers to shoot him with what they call a “non-lethal projectile.”

Mathurin, 35, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center to be checked out before being transferred to the Broward County main jail.

He’s now facing several charges including resisting an officer and burglary.