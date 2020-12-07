73ºF

Detectives investigate after possible human bones found near Boca Chica Bridge

More bones found by deputy at campsite, authorities say

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after what appears to be human remains were found over the weekend near the Boca Chica Bridge.

According to Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the agency, the remains were found around 3 p.m. Sunday in a wooded area near the south end of the bridge by a passerby who was walking his dog near Mile Marker 5.5.

Deputy Antonio Guieb responded to the scene and found what appeared to be more human bones at a campsite, Linhardt said.

Linhardt said the bones were turned over to the Monroe County Medical Examiner, who is examining and studying the remains.

The investigation remains ongoing.

