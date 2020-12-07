3-story building blaze causes extensive damage in Miami, no injuries

MIAMI, Fla. – Multiple 911 calls had Miami Fire Rescue responding to an apartment on fire Sunday.

When firefighters arrived, they found a three-story building with heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor windows of a unit at 233 Northwest 21st Terrace.

Residents were evacuating as the sound of fire alarms throughout the building could be heard going off.

According to fire rescue, the main unit had extensive damage from the fire and 8 surrounding units had significant smoke and water damage. At this time, 9 units are affected, according to MFR.

Fire in a 3-story residential building in Miami. No one was injuried (Miami Fire Rescue)

It has yet to be determined how many residents are displaced, but no injuries were reported and EMS was not required at the scene, according to officials.

The American Red Cross is being contacted to assist affected residents.

The investigation into what caused the fire is underway.