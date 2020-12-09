Miami Beach’s city attorney will step in as interim city manager starting Saturday

MIAMI BEACH, – Miami Beach will have an interim city manager starting Saturday after the city commission officially voted unanimously for its city attorney to step into the role as they conduct a national search for a permanent replacement.

Raul Agulia, who has been city attorney for Miami Beach since 2014, was appointed to replace City Manager Jimmy Morales who announced his resignation two months ago.

Mayor Dan Gelber said he is confident in Aguila’s leadership and experience.

”Raul has been a transformational leader over the years. . . He will serve our community well during this transitional period,” Gelber said in a statement.

Aguila was unanimously named city attorney in 2014 by the mayor and commission after having served in the City Attorney’s Office for 23 years.

According to a release from the city of Miami Beach, the attorney’s office, led by Aguila, has handled some of the city’s most important public and public-private development projects, including the revitalization of Lincoln Road, among other projects.

He also represented the city on its $439 million General Obligation Bond Program, which is currently revitalizing public spaces, public structures, and public security for the future of Miami Beach, according to the city.

Deputy City Attorney Rafael Paz will step into the role of interim city attorney during Aguila’s interim role.

Aguila, Miami Beach’s first openly gay city manager, has been instrumental in spearheading quality of life and social-equality legislation that the city stated in a release has influenced local governments throughout Florida and the country — including the distinction as one of the first U.S. cities to enact human rights legislation and domestic partnership protections.

Morales recently accepted a position as Miami-Dade County Chief Operations Officer. His last day in his role in Miami Beach is Friday.