Small plane lands on nose at Miami-Opa-locka Executive Airport

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate after a small plane landed on its nose Wednesday morning at Miami-Opa-locka Executive Airport.

The hard landing occurred on a runway in the northwest portion of the airport at 4600 NW 148th St.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews used foam to suppress vapors from a fuel leak.

No injuries were reported.

Records show the single-engine Cessna is registered to Porter Wade, of Chico, California.

It’s unclear where the plane was heading from when the incident occurred.