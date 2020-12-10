Woman accused of sending nude photos to 15-year-old boy

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Homestead police arrested a woman Wednesday night who they said was sending nude and explicit photos of herself to a 15-year-old boy.

Darling Noa, 43, faces charges of lewd and lascivious conduct, transmission of harmful material to a juvenile and aggravated stalking.

According to a news release from the Homestead Police Department, Noa texted the photos to the teen and made several attempts to contact him at his home, “professing her love for him.”

Police did not disclose how Noa met the teen.

Records show Noa is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in lieu of a $17,500 bond.