POLK CITY, Fla. – Officials say four Florida teenagers were injured when one of them poured gasoline on a bonfire, causing it to explode.

Polk County Fire Rescue crews took three of the teens to Tampa General Hospital on Thursday night. The fourth was taken to Lakeland Regional Health hospital.

Crews say two boys and two girls were injured in the fire. Their conditions were not known.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the fire marshal’s office are investigating.