WATCH: Vandal smashes store windows in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A vandal smashed a total of eight doors and windows and one salon owner said she recognized the man shown in surveillance video.

On Saturday morning, Miami Beach police investigated the scene at a plaza at Jefferson Avenue and Sixth Street that was struck sometime overnight.

Local 10 obtained surveillance video showing the vandal striking windows with a large piece of what appears to be a metal pipe.

The owner of Beach Hair Salon, Lymari Veloz, said a business next door to hers was also damaged. Veloz said she believes the vandal is a homeless man who frequents the area.

“We’ve seen him around. He’s usually just minding his business. He is a schizophrenic. He believes he works for the city, actually.,” she said. “He seems kind of harmless, but it’s unfortunate something triggered (him) last night and he decided to break all the businesses in the plaza,” Veloz told Local 10.

It has not been confirmed if police have identified the person responsible for the damage and have taken him into custody.