Miami-Dade mayor cleared to end quarantine after receiving 2 negative coronavirus tests

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 30, has been cleared to end her quarantine after receiving two negative tests, she announced on Monday.

“Rob and I are so grateful to all who have sent well wishes, kind notes, and soup over the last few weeks,” Levine Cava said in a statement. “While we are thankful that we had only mild symptoms, we are among the lucky ones. It’s important to remember that the virus doesn’t manifest the same for everyone.”

Cava, 65, made history as the county’s first female mayor when she was elected over Esteban “Steve” Bovo last month.

Before that, she had served in the county commission since 2014.

Her predecessor Carlos Gimenez, a Congress-elect, revealed days before Levine Cava that he and his wife were isolating at home after also testing positive for COVID-19.

In her statement Monday, Levine Cava warned that many people who have contracted COVID-19 will have no symptoms, “increasing the risk of unintended transmission to your coworkers, friends and family.”

“I understand the fatigue of this long, difficult year as we seek to protect ourselves and our families,” the statement continued. “There is light at the end of the tunnel. But for now, we must all do our part to stop the spread, and keep our economy moving forward, by wearing a mask, social distancing, and following other public health precautions. I know we can do this, and I know that our future remains bright. Together, we can and we will recover.”

Florida has documented more than 1.1 million cases of COVID-19 throughout the state, while Miami-Dade County has documented more than 250,000 in the area.