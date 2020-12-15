Police search for 2 teenage girls who were reported missing in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police are asking for the public’s help in finding two teenage girls who went missing from an apartment complex over the weekend.

According to authorities, Alyssa Cabrera, 16, and Jyselle Nia Munoz, 15, were last seen Sunday at The Winston apartment complex at 520 SW 111th Ave.

Police said it’s unclear whether the teens left together or are traveling together.

A missing child flyer stated that Alyssa was last seen around noon Sunday, walking around her apartment complex with her dog. She was wearing brown shorts and a black hoodie.

Police said she frequents a neighboring apartment complex’s pools/clubhouses.

According to authorities, Jyselle was last seen at The Winston after being dropped off at the complex where her friend lives. She was wearing blue jeans, a green or white shirt and black flip flops.

Anyone with information about the teens’ whereabouts is asked to call Pembroke Pines Police Detective J. Childress at 954-431-2200 or 954-450-3630.