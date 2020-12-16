Florida family finds massive boa constrictor while walking near their home

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A South Florida family received a snake surprise they will never forget.

The family found a giant Colombian Red Tailed Boa Constrictor slithering near their home in Lehigh Acres on Sunday, not far from Fort Myers.

Kind workers from Scott’s Animal Services responded and bagged the snake, which measured at more than eight feet long.

It weighs 60 lbs. and was likely someone’s pet at one point.

The big boa was given to Adam’s Animal Encounters located along the Southwest Florida coast.