Florida man found guilty of pretending to be immigration attorney

TAMPA, Fla. – A Florida man has been convicted of pretending to be an attorney and filing hundreds of fake immigration applications.

Court documents say 56-year-old Elvis Harold Reyes pleaded guilty Tuesday to mail fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Court documents say Reyes owned and operated EHR Ministries Inc.

He portrayed himself as an immigration attorney, though he has never had a law license.

Reyes targeted undocumented immigrants from Spanish-speaking countries who were seeking Florida driver licenses and work authorizations.

Reyes gave false, inaccurate and incomplete legal and immigration advice to victims in order to induce them to retain his services and those of EHR Ministries.

He faces up to 20 years in prison for the mail fraud conviction and a mandatory consecutive two years for the identity theft conviction. A sentencing date has not yet been set.