Fort Lauderdale man wins $5 million top prize on scratch-off from Publix

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 68-year-old Fort Lauderdale man is set up for a very happy holiday season after he scored the $5 million top prize on a scratch-off he bought from a local Publix.

Raymond Cineus decided to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,915,000, Florida Lottery announced.

Cineus won on the $5,000,000 Cashword scratcher that he bought for $20 from the Publix at 9300 Commercial Boulevard in Sunrise. That market gets a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Lottery officials say this specific scratch-off game launched in May and has eight of those $5 million top prizes, plus 24 second prizes worth $1 million.

According to Florida Lottery, scratch-offs comprise about 75% of their ticket sales and generated over $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in the 2019-20 fiscal year.

ALSO SEE

Broward man surprising teen daughter after $1 million lottery score

South Florida woman wins over $230,000 on Publix lottery quick pick

Florida man wins big money twice in lottery scratch-off game