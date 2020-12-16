Hope and help for people with vision loss

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A South Florida optometrist is giving his patients the gift of sight and at the same time working to raise awareness about devices that can help the visually impaired see again.

Dr. Marc Gannon with the Low Vision Institute uses special eyeglass lens mounted telescopic systems to help restore vision in people with age-related vision loss or even, in some cases, those like Jeanine Kinsey, who was born legally blind.

“He actually opened up everything that I can do. I can use my computer monitors more effectively. I can actually watch TV from the couch now which is a novel concept after 50 years and it really opened up everything that I wanted to do,” Kinsey said.

“Our optics have improved dramatically and given us opportunities we didn’t have before,” said Dr. Gannon.

While the vision systems can cost several thousand dollars and aren’t typically covered by insurance, Gannon works with foundations to off-set the cost or cover it altogether for patients in financial need.

