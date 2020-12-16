Man kicked and spit on deputies after DUI arrest in Florida Keys, sheriff’s office says

Jeremy Orlando Burgos faces charges of resisting officers with violence, two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer and DUI.

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A Key Largo man pulled over on suspicion of DUI now faces more charges after authorities say he went on a violent tirade in jail, kicking and spitting at deputies.

Jeremy Orlando Burgos, 33, of Key Largo, was arrested Tuesday night. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says he was behind the wheel of a Honda that hit a building and a parked car at Mile Marker 81 before being stopped by a sergeant near Mile Marker 84.

Burgos appeared intoxicated and did not pass field sobriety exercises, the sheriff’s office said.

Once in jail, deputies say Burgos “became combative.”

“Burgos began screaming obscenities and failed to follow commands. Burgos violently kicked chairs across the room, started banging his head against a table as well as grabbing and kicking as well as spitting on deputies,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Burgos was shocked with a Taser. Burgos continued [to] fight deputies as he was taken to Mariners Hospital.”

After being medically cleared at the hospital, deputies say Burgos was returned to jail.

He now faces charges of resisting officers with violence and two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer in addition to the DUI.