Christmas shopping interrupted by flames at Aventura Mall

AVENTURA, Fla. – Shoppers at Aventura Mall received a scare on Wednesday after a fire broke out on the roof of a restaurant.

Shoppers told Local 10 they heard the fire alarm and were told to evacuate, but a spokesperson from Aventura Mall said there was no official evacuation.

“I actually saw a bunch of smoke,” said witness Matt Rosenberg.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the blaze started just before 8 p.m.

It appears the fire started in a restaurant kitchen, but officials said that is still under investigation.

Firefighters used platform trucks to get to the roof and supply water and foam to the fire.

“They were shooting water through the rooftops,” Rosenberg said.

Officials said 23 Miami-Dade fire units were on scene to battle the flames.

The fire was under control in an hour, authorities said.