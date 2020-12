DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A woman was parking her Kia sports utility vehicle when she crashed on Friday into the apartment building where she lives in Dania Beach.

The debris from the two-story building was scattered in the parking lot at 4200 SW 53 Ct. The woman said she was unable to break when she crashed into her neighbor’s apartment.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded. No one was injured in the crash.