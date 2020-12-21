Fort Lauderdale-London flights continue despite new coronavirus strain concerns

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Gabriel Waldman was at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Monday preparing to board one of British Airways’ five weekly FLL flights to London, as a more contagious strain of the coronavirus surfaced in England.

Waldman, 72, of Coral Springs, said he believes traveling during the coronavirus pandemic is a measured risk. He wore a surgical face mask and joked that he has no plans to go kiss a stranger in the middle of the street.

“I am healthy, I am strong and I am going to do everything that I can ... and we should be fine,” Waldman said, adding that he is prepared to respect 14 days of quarantine and the new more strict lockdown in London.

The U.S. State Department is asking U.S. travelers to reconsider travel to the United Kingdom due to COVID-19 and to be prepared to be denied boarding because of potential COVID-19 symptoms. Airport self-isolation rooms are available while the traveler arranges quarantine accommodations.

After British Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned the United Kingdom is dealing with a new coronavirus strain that is more transmissible, Canada and other countries issued travel restrictions. France closed its border on Sunday night.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention, there have been infections of the new strain reported in Britain, Iceland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium and Italy. Britain has the second-highest COVID-19 death toll in Europe after Italy.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection is asking U.S. citizens who are traveling outside of the U.S. to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program.

