Broward men kidnapped victims, forced them to withdraw $20,000 at gunpoint, feds say

Dionte Alexander-Wilcox (left) and Kejuan Brandon Campbell (right) were arrested for kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap, U.S. Attorney Ariana Fajardo Orshan's office announced.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two men from Broward County could face life in prison after they were accused of a home invasion kidnapping that involved forcing the victims to provide cash and sexually assaulting one of them.

Kejuan Brandon Campbell, 26, of Tamarac, and Dionte Alexander-Wilcox, 24, of Miramar, were arrested last week, U.S. Attorney Ariana Fajardo Orshan for the Southern District of Florida announced.

According to a criminal complaint, they and another person were armed when they forced their way into the home of two victims and threatened to kill them if they didn’t come up with $20,000.

Investigators say that after failed attempts to transfer the money online, Campbell forced the female victim to go with him to multiple businesses and cash checks or withdraw money from her debit card.

When that still didn’t turn up the amount they were looking for, the three suspects allegedly spent the night at the victims’ home, “eating their food and drinking their liquor,” authorities say.

Investigators say Alexander-Wilcox also sexually assaulted one of the victims at gunpoint.

The nightmare continued the next day, federal officials say, when Campbell took one of the victims to multiple banks to withdraw over $20,000 in cash while Alexander-Wilcox and the other suspect remained at the home and held the other victim at gunpoint.

The suspects fled after getting the money, and investigators say they recorded themselves counting large stacks of cash.

“During the course of its investigation, law enforcement recovered forensic evidence linking Campbell, Alexander-Wilcox, and the other individual to the scene of the home invasion, video surveillance and other documents of Campbell with one of the victims, and one of the firearms used during the home invasion through the use of trained canines,” Orshan’s office said, crediting an interagency response that involved the FBI, Broward Sheriff’s Office and police in Miramar and Lauderhill.

If convicted, Campbell and Alexander-Wilcox face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment and a term of supervised release of up to 5 years.