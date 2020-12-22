Surveillance video captures brazen thieves get away with Fort Lauderdale man’s semi-truck

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A brazen thief stole a man’s semi-truck in Fort Lauderdale, and it was all caught on camera.

The owner told Local 10 he had just bought the big rig for his business.

The thievery happened along South Andrews Ave. near 28th Street, right along a BMW service center and an Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

It’s where some people often choose to park their semi-trucks, so this man thought it be safe to park his new truck.

It’s a unique, heavy haul transportation semi-truck, a $65,000 investment and a man’s livelihood.

The Fort Lauderdale man, too afraid to reveal his identity, told Local 10′s Christian De La Rosa he just bought the truck on Monday Dec. 14th.

The next day he parked it next to the service center, and the following morning it was gone.

“We really didn’t think this would happen,” the main said.

Police said surveillance video captured a dark SUV parked right in front of the truck and driving away.

The stolen truck then follows.

Investigators believe the suspect’s vehicle might a Nissan Armada or a Chevy traverse.

License plate readers have already picked up the stolen truck’s Florida license plate; NZCK76.

“Some hits off of the sawgrass expressway,” the victim said.

Now out a truck and out of some big business, just in time for Christmas, the man is just hoping to somehow get his truck back.

“We just recently signed big contracts with big companies to move some heavy equipment for them,” he said.

The owner is offering a $5,000 reward for information that helps him get his truck back.

Anyone with information should call Fort Lauderdale Police or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.