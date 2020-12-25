Boy, 10, found after vanishing for hours in Fort Lauderdale, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Officers reported finding a 10-year-old boy on Thursday night after he vanished for hours in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Detective Adi Adamson, officers responded to a home near South Middle River Park where a frantic family reported last seeing the boy about 4:30 p.m.

Detectives released the boy’s identity to ask the public for help about three hours after his family asked the police for help.

Adamson reported the boy was safe and back with his family about 8:20 p.m.

Local 10 News’ Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.