Neighbors come out to help homeless on Christmas

MIAMI, Fla. – Neighbors helping neighbors -- it’s what communities do best.

“It’s a tough time,” said Alexandra Alexis, who is unemployed due to the pandemic. “It’s a tough season.”

Yes, it is. Yet, here they are.

“I definitely, for sure, have felt, you know, the intensity of the pandemic. I honestly suffered depression from it,” said Faith Falodun, a good Samaritan.

They’re not elected officials or authorities. They’re regular working people, who, despite their struggles, are out on Christmas Day: Feeding them. Dressing them. Blessing them.

They are caring for the homeless.

But Yvane Vilson with Barnabas Community Outreach said the number of people she knows on the verge of ending up without a home keeps climbing.

It’s why people like Rolando Mendoza, left his warm and cozy home Christmas morning.

“We’ve been blessed,” Mendoza said. “I haven’t lost my job.”