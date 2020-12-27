Police, firefighters from 7 different agencies take to the roads Sunday for annual event

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police officers from at least 7 different agencies, as well as several firefighters from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, embarked on a cross-county cycling tour Sunday.

The annual event, One Miami Bike Ride, is an initiative aimed at unifying various cities and police departments throughout Miami-Dade County.

According to the organizers, riders will unite to bridge the gap between the community and the police departments to encourage positive community relations and build relationships to address gun violence within the county.

About 75 to 100 participants began gathering at 8:30 a.m. to get ready for the two-hour trek from the Betty T Ferguson Recreation Center, 3000 Northwest 199th St., Sunday morning. Their plan was to visit the various cities and jurisdictions of each officer participating.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Kristopher Welch described the purpose of the event.

“We know on our side that gun violence is extremely important and the crimes that affect members of our community cannot be solved without the assistance of the community. If one victim loses his or her life to gun violence, that’s one victim too many, so this community event is everything. It’s a fantastic event for us to partner with the community in furthering that goal.”

Participating agencies in Sunday's One Miami Bike Ride. (WPLG)

All COVID-19 safety protocols were to be observed during the event. Face masks or coverings required.

The cycling groups are Break The Cycle, Break The Cycle South, Let’s Ride, RWA, 305 URBAN Bike Club, and Nationwide Rydas Bike Club.