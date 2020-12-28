Here is who is getting federal government’s $600 cash payment

MIAMI – As of Monday afternoon, the $900-billion coronavirus relief package included direct $600 payments to individuals who earned less than $75,000 in 2019.

The payments apply to child dependents, so if it remains this way, a family of four would receive a $2,400 payment — including $600 for each adult and $600 for each child dependent.

People who earned more than $87,000 in 2019 will not be receiving direct payments. Amid the tourism industry’s crisis during the pandemic, many families in South Florida have been living in poverty.

Congress and the White House allowed delays despite the dire need. Democrats were supporting President Donald Trump’s request to increase direct payments to $2,000. It was an idea that many Republicans opposed and delayed Trump’s signing of the bill to Sunday.

In March, it took about two weeks for the federal government to distribute the direct $1,200 payments from the CARES Act and there were delays for those who didn’t file taxes or who hadn’t set up direct deposits.