Miami-Dade, Broward preparing for different New Year’s Eve celebrations due to coronavirus pandemic

Nightlife in South Florida has remained busy despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Miami-Dade and Broward counties are preparing to celebrate New Year’s Eve differently because of COVID-19.

A few big community events have been cancelled or reimagined to adjust to social distancing guidelines.

Because of last week’s federal judge ruling, Broward County can no longer restrict businesses from selling liquor past midnight.

That means on New Year’s Eve, residents will be able to ring in the new year at a bar, club or restaurant.

But there’s always a catch:

Broward Mayor Steve Geller told Local 10 News there is still a nine day emergency order in effect, which includes a midnight curfew that, on New Year’s Eve, was extended till 1 a.m.

“This one is regulating the conduct of people,” said Mayor Geller. “When they leave their house and are on the public streets, the people there can receive a citation or theoretically could be arrested.”

The county can still shut down businesses not following mask-wearing and social distancing rules as well.

In Miami-Dade County there is a similar set up.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is also extending curfew until 1 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Levine Cava said police will not stop people heading home after 1 a.m. but that police would be on the lookout for post curfew gatherings.