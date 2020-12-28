Residents in Liberty City neighborhood getting tired of violence in area

People living in the Liberty City neighborhood recounted the terrifying moments on Saturday when someone began firing a high-capacity rifle out of a car in broad daylight.

“So I got down, I was in my room and I was like this on the floor, me and my wife and my daughter,” said Frederick Smalls, who livers nearby.

Smalls said his family was watching TV when they heard the shots and when they finally stopped, he ran outside to the balcony to see what had happened and saw a man lying on the ground outside.

“He wasn’t moving,” he said. “He was just laying there in a pool of blood.”

In total, four people were hit by the gunfire, and police say all of them had serious injuries.

They were rushed to Jackson Memorial, but one of them, a man in 20s, died soon after.

Miami police won’t say more about the other victims yet, but neighbors said at least one of them was a young girl.

Crime scene techs spent hours in the area putting down more than 70 evidence markers where shell casings were laying on the street.