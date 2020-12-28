Woman found dead inside Miami Beach apartment

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found inside an apartment over the weekend.

According to Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez, officers responded to an apartment unit at 659 Meridian Ave. shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving a 911 call from someone who discovered the body.

He said the body was in the advanced stages of decomposition.

The Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and ruled the death a homicide, although authorities did not immediately confirm how she was killed.

Police are still working to identify the victim.

Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call the Miami Beach Police Department at 305-673-7901. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.