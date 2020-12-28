Shooter targets silver car leaving 1 injured in Miami-Dade

Paramedics found a shooting victim inside a car on Monday in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI – Miami Fire Rescue personnel found a shooting victim on Monday inside a silver car on State Road 836 in Miami’s Flagami area.

According to Miami-Dade police officers, the shooter targeted the passenger side of the car at 186th Street near 107th Avenue in south Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the eastbound lanes of SR 836. The man was shot in the leg and was admitted to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Local 10 News Photojournalist Mario Alonso and Assignment Desk Editor Sandy Antonio contributed to this report.