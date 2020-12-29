American Airlines to fly first Boeing 737 Max plane from Miami in nearly 2 years

An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8, on a flight from Miami to New York City, comes in for landing at LaGuardia Airport on March 11, 2019, in the Queens borough of New York City. Boeing's stock dropped more than 12 percent at the open on Monday, a day after a second deadly crash involving the Boeing 737 Max 8, the newest version of its most popular jetliner.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – At 10:32 a.m. Tuesday, American Airlines will fly a Boeing 737 Max plane with passengers from Miami International Airport to New York’s LaGuardia Airport for the first time in nearly two years.

The Boeing 737 Max was grounded worldwide nearly 21 months ago after its involvement in two fatal crashes.

The airline ran a short practice flight out of Miami International Airport earlier this month, but Tuesday marks the first flight with passengers since the grounding.

American Airlines will be the first carrier to reintroduce the controversial aircraft back into their fleet, saying they’ve done everything they could to make them safe and that pilots have had extensive training.