Homicide detectives investigating after woman’s body found inside Dania Beach hotel room

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Police are investigating after finding a woman’s unresponsive body inside a Dania Beach hotel room.

Authorities were still in the process of clearing the scene Tuesday afternoon after gathering evidence from the hotel.

Local 10 has learned it was an employee at the Four Points Hotel on Sterling Road who discovered the body.

Detectives are now trying to find her killer.

“Upon deputies’ arrival, they located an adult female unresponsive on the third floor of the hotel,” said BSO Sgt. Donald Prichard. “Broward homicide detectives are classifying this as a suspicious death and are trying to identify the cause of death for the female.”

Local 10 was at the hotel as some guests packed up, cutting their stay short after learning of the murder.

Others staying at the hotel found themselves unable to get back to their rooms after crime scene technicians began their investigation.

BSO still has yet to identify the woman who was killed.

BSO told Local 10 that they were in the process of reviewing surveillance video with hopes it may have captured a description of her killer.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.