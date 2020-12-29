Surveillance camera captures thief swiping Ducati motorcycle from Miami Beach parking garage

MIAMI BEACH, Fla – A very expensive motorcycle was stolen in Miami Beach, and the crime was caught on camera.

Surveillance footage from inside the Southgate Towers parking garage shows the suspect putting the motorcycle into a white van.

The pricey bike, a Ducati, is estimated to be worth $20,000.

The apartment complex on West Avenue may not be the only place that’s been targeted.

The victim claims that other motorcycles, and cars in the area, have been hit by burglars as well.

Police said the license plate on the van used to take the Ducati was stolen from Doral.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami Beach Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.