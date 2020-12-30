BSO: Suspect in custody for Dania Beach shooting that left man dead in middle of street

Edwin Carpenter of Lauderhill is a suspect in a shooting that left a man dead in the middle of a roadway in Dania Beach.

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have a suspect in custody in connection with a shooting that left one man dead in the middle of a street in Dania Beach, but they still are investigating the circumstances and are asking for the public’s help.

According to Miranda Grossman, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call about a shooting about 10:30 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Southwest 51st Court and Anglers Avenue. When deputies arrived, they found a man lying in the road and suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as Tony Mitchell, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On the afternoon of Christmas Eve, BSO deputies said they located a car and a person of interest in the shooting.

At 7 p.m., Edwin Carpenter, 31, of Lauderhill, was arrested in connection with the murder of Mitchell. BSO said the investigation is continuing.

They are asking anyone with information about the fatal shooting to call BSO homicide detectives at (954) 321-4876 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.