20-year-old horse stolen from pasture, SPCA Rescue says

The South Florida SPCA Horse Rescue posted a picture of a stolen broodmare that the believe was taken from a pasture unincorporated Miami-Dade County.

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – A 20-year-old horse was stolen late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, according to the South Florida SPCA Horse Rescue, who is working with the Miami-Dade County Agricultural Patrol, to locate the broodmare.

The female horse was taken from a pasture off of Southwest 168th Street and 208th Avenue in unincorporated Miami-Dade, according to the report.

The horse is described as chestnut in color with markings that include a “white sock” on her hind right leg and a star on her forehead. The horse’s height is 15.3 hands, according to the SPCA, which would convert to approximately 5-feet, 3 inches tall.

“Standing together and standing up is the only way we continue to combat horse theft and slaughter,” the South Florida SPCA Horse Rescue posted on its Facebook page. “Time is of the essence,” the posting stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Miami Dade Ag Patrol at (786) 218-8344.