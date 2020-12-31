Broward County leaders expect 940,000 visitors over holiday stretch

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – There are so many changes this year for New Year’s Eve celebrations amid the coronavirus pandemic to keep everyone safe, and that includes on the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk,

County leaders expect 940,000 visitors to come to Broward County over the holiday stretch and one of the new year hot spots is the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk.

“We’ll be going to some restaurants, having fun with friends,” one tourist from Washington, D.C. told Local 10 News on Thursday.

While the county has a 1 a.m. curfew in effect, many of the people we spoke to said they weren’t planning for a wild night.

“We’re staying home. We’re being pretty vigilant about what’s going on,” one local resident said.

With school out and a day off work, there were lots of Broadwalk visitors choosing to enjoy the day outdoors and but most seem to plan to call it a night early.

“We’re going to have some supper at home and bring out a couple of bottles of champagne to celebrate midnight like nothing ever happened,” one local said.

For those who are staying in, you can celebrate by watching the ball drop in Times Square at midnight right here on Local10.com. We will also be livestreaming New Year’s countdowns from around the globe throughout the day.