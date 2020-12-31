Officers search for ‘endangered’ woman who vanished from Margate

MARGATE, Fla. – Officers are searching for a 51-year-old woman who is suffering from suicidal ideations and vanished from her home on Thursday in Margate.

According to Sgt. Erin Blanton, Sharon Melissa Wherry was driving a silver 2017 Ford Focus with a Florida tag JCPB89.

Wherry has shoulder-length blonde hair, brown eyes, and is about 5-feet tall. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue pants.

Blanton is asking anyone with information about “the endangered” woman’s whereabouts to call the Margate Police Department at 954-764-4347.