Traffic backed up for miles near 18-Mile Stretch after fatal crash

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

FHP is advising travelers to avoid the area of the 18-Mile Stretch after a fatal accident.
FHP is advising travelers to avoid the area of the 18-Mile Stretch after a fatal accident. (WPLG)

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – A fatal motorcycle crash and investigation has traffic backed up for miles and Florida Highway Patrol is asking drivers to avoid the 18-Mile Stretch area.

On New Year’s Eve day, there could be more travelers heading south than on a usual Thursday.

The 11:15 a.m. crash happened near Mile Marker 114 on the Miami-Dade County side of the 18-Mile Stretch, the section of Highway One that connects Florida City to Key Largo.

Traffic is being diverted to Card Sound Road.

FHP said the 18-Mile Stretch, particularly the southbound lanes, is expected to be closed for a “number of hours.”

“Given this is a holiday weekend, we expect heavy traffic inbound to Monroe County,” the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office stated.

