Traffic backed up for miles near 18-Mile Stretch after fatal crash

FHP is advising travelers to avoid the area of the 18-Mile Stretch after a fatal accident.

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – A fatal motorcycle crash and investigation has traffic backed up for miles and Florida Highway Patrol is asking drivers to avoid the 18-Mile Stretch area.

On New Year’s Eve day, there could be more travelers heading south than on a usual Thursday.

The 11:15 a.m. crash happened near Mile Marker 114 on the Miami-Dade County side of the 18-Mile Stretch, the section of Highway One that connects Florida City to Key Largo.

STRETCH UPDATE: All SB Traffic at MM114 will be blocked for several hours following fatal crash. ALL TR... https://t.co/CwvU3L5ubO — Florida Keys Sheriff (@mcsonews) December 31, 2020

Traffic is being diverted to Card Sound Road.

FHP said the 18-Mile Stretch, particularly the southbound lanes, is expected to be closed for a “number of hours.”

“Given this is a holiday weekend, we expect heavy traffic inbound to Monroe County,” the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office stated.