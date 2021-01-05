Live roaches with your cabbage? A Dirty Dining year ender

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Friendly’s Lounge in Wilton Manors is the last place in 2020 to be ordered shut by inspectors in South Florida.

According to records, Friendly’s had eight violations and a roach issue last week.

A “stop sale” was ordered on cabbage because live roaches were found on them.

Friendly’s was also operating with an expired license at the time of the inspection.

No kitchens were ordered shut in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties last week.

Friendly’s Lounge has been allowed to re-open following an ordered clean up and re-inspection.

***FRIENDLY’S LOUNGE

2513 NORTH ANDREWS AVENUE

WILTON MANORS

ORDERED SHUT 12/29/20

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. 3 heads of cabbage where live roaches were found.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 5 live roaches on wall next to reach in cooler in kitchen. 3 live roaches inside box where cabbage is stored inside kitchen. See stop sale. 1 live roach on shelf next to spices in kitchen.”

“30 Dead roaches behind one door reach in cooler in kitchen next to water heater. 5 dead roaches behind chest freezer in kitchen.”

“Pesticide/insecticide labeled for household use only present in establishment. Observed a bottle of Raid on top of one door cooler in kitchen. Operator removed bottle.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. License expired 12/1/2020.”