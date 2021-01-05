Where are coronavirus vaccines available in Miami-Dade County?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, right rear, watches as Carlos Dennis, left, 65, rolls up his sleeve so that Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue paramedic, Capt. Javier Crespo, can administer a COVID-19 vaccine shot, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – COVID-19 vaccinations are underway in Florida for people ages 65 and older, in addition to long-term care facility residents and staff, and healthcare workers with direct contact to coronavirus patients.

“We have heard loudly and clearly from our seniors that you are ready for the vaccine,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

The number of doses is still far short of the demand, but the vaccination efforts in the county are ramping up.

They aspire to reach 65,000-75,000 shots administered a week, with the goal of identifying large sites such as Hard Rock Stadium that can be used as vaccine locations as well as hospital sites and clinics. The hope is to get the majority of the county’s seniors their first shot by early February.

“If we keep going at that 300,000 thousand a month rate, by March or April we could vaccinate 1 million people in Miami-Dade county by the end of April,” said Carlos Migoya, CEO of the Jackson Health System.

Below are details for locations where vaccinations are already being administered to the general senior citizen population, or where appointments can be made.

Please note: Vaccines are by appointment only and info is subject to change.

Hard Rock Stadium

The state is adding drive-through vaccination at the COVID-19 testing site at Hard Rock Stadium.

The site is planned to fully open for vaccines on Friday, and appointments can be made beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday by visiting miamidade.gov/vaccine. The website is also available in Spanish at miamidade.gov/vacuna and in Haitian Creole at miamidade.gov/vaksen.

Jackson Health System

Jackson Health System on Tuesday launched an online platform for Miami-Dade County residents ages 65 or older to request a vaccination appointment. The initial wave of appointments all filled up in less than two hours, the hospital system said.

They encourage checking back at JacksonHealth.org for further updates.

Mount Sinai Medical Center

Mount Sinai Medical Center is providing vaccines to first responders in Miami-Dade and people who are 75 years or older. Call 305-674-2312 to schedule an appointment, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Walk-ins will not be accepted. For more information, click here.

Leon Medical Centers

Leon Medical Centers announced they will begin to vaccinate their patients and front-line staff Tuesday afternoon.

Homebound seniors in public facilities

Miami-Dade County says it will provide vaccines directly to homebound seniors 65 and older who live in county facilities or receive county services and wish to be vaccinated.

People who are eligible are being contacted directly by the county starting this week.

Senior living communities

Some senior living communities may offer vaccinations to people who live there. Please check with your community individually.

FOR MORE INFORMATION on vaccines in Miami-Dade County, click here.

ALSO SEE: Where are the Broward County COVID-19 vaccination sites?